Tom Hiddleston to star in new Apple Original limited series ‘The White Darkness’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The White Darkness,” a new limited series starring Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent,” “Loki”), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on David Grann’s nonfiction work of the same name.

The new co-production from Apple Studios and UCP is developed by Soo Hugh (“Pachinko,” “The Terror”), who will also co-showrun and serve as executive producer. Mark Heyman (“Black Swan, “Strange Angel”), will co-showrun and executive produce on the series alongside Hugh, and Theresa Kang-Lowe (“Pachinko”) will executive produce through her company Blue Marble Pictures, which is currently in an overall deal with Apple TV+.

“The White Darkness” is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Starring Hiddleston as Worsley, this is a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

“The White Darkness” will be produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and UCP. In addition to Hiddleston, Hugh, Heyman and Kang-Lowe, the series is also executive produced by Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures. This marks the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following the recently premiered, broadly and critically hailed series “Pachinko,” which Hugh wrote, produced and showran, and Kang executive produced, and is currently in season on Apple TV+. It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston, who will next star in the upcoming Apple Original series “The Essex Serpent.”

“The White Darkness” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of limited series from today’s most creative storytellers, including “WeCrashed,” starring and executive produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley; a recently announced new limited event series starring multi-award winner Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin; acclaimed series “The Shrink Next Door”; “Masters of the Air,” from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “Five Days at Memorial,” from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse; and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 240 wins and 963 awards nominations.

