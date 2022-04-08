British GQ: It’s time to start taking Apple TV+ seriously

It’s time to start taking Apple TV+ seriously. Apple’s streaming service offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned more than 240 awards and over 950 nominations, including recent recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

Jack King for GQ Britian:

Netflix may as well be a metonym for streaming at this point: they’re the biggest boy, they’ve certainly been on the block the longest, and they spend the most money. According to Variety, they poured £10.4 billion into original (or notionally original) content in 2021; Amazon spent around the same, if a little less, whereas Apple TV+, having existed for less three years, has coughed up a relatively paltry £4.98 billion across movies and shows.

And yet, for all of Netflix’s financial dominance, Apple gave them the bloodiest of noses last month, pipping them to a gold-coated post: the Oscar that they’ve so long yearned for…

As a number of commentators online have increasingly observed, Apple has quietly released a series of prestige hits over the last handful of months. The dystopian workplace satire Severance kicked things off in mid-February, scoring highly among critics and audiences alike, followed by the WeWork fiasco story WeCrashed and South Korean literary drama Pachinko.

Slow Horses, the Gary Oldman-starring domestic spy drama set in the musky corridors of MI5, has been similarly lauded: Empire‘s four-star review called it “grimly authentic,” and The AV Club‘s own paean called it “chock full of characters, lines, and moments that will work brilliantly for fans of spy thrillers”.

The message is clear: Apple TV+ is more than ready to play with the big boys.