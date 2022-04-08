Apple supplier TSMC reports March sales increase of 33.2% year-over-year

Apple supplier TSMC on Friday reported March sales of T$171.97 billion (US$5.95 billion), up 33.2% year-over-year.

Reuters:

Taiwan’s exports rose for a 21st straight month in March to a new record in line with forecasts, boosted by continued strong tech demand, though the government warned of continued supply chain uncertainty and the effect of the war in Ukraine.

Exports last month jumped 21.3% from a year earlier to $43.5 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, the highest monthly figure on record… Exports of electronics components rose 35.6% in March to $18.24 billion, also a monthly record, with semiconductor exports surging 38.2% from a year earlier.

Firms such as TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip-maker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer electronics.

