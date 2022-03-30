Apple to report Q222 earnings results on April 28th

Apple will report second fiscal quarter 2022 (Q222) earnings results after market close – right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT – on Thursday, April 28th.

Apple’s conference call to discuss second fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, April 28th at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT and will be webcast. The stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

In Apple’s Q122 conference call held on January 28th, CFO Luca Maestri said of Q222:

We expect to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which we estimate to be less than what we experienced during the December quarter.

