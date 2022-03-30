Apple adds more drivers to its autonomous vehicle program

Since January, Apple has added more drivers to its autonomous vehicle program based on the California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

Stacey Butler for macReports:

Apple has added 10 drivers to its team. Since our last report in late January, many of the top manufacturers have added drivers to their teams.

Apple has still not applied for a driverless permit in California. Other than Waymo, those manufacturers that do have a driverless program have kept their fleet volumes the same since our last report in January this year. Waymo has added 17 cars to its driverless fleet.

As more self-driving vehicles are deployed, we will see more crashes. Waymo has upped its collision number by 41 since January. Cruise has added 5. Zoox is up 3 collisions. Apple has added 3 more collisions to its total.