Apple rumored to be working on new video game console

There are rumors bubbling up South Korea that, many years after Pippin, Apple may once again be looking at the video game console market.

Pippin was based on the Apple Macintosh platform, including the classic Mac OS architecture. Apple licensed the Pippin technology to third-party companies. Bandai Company Ltd. developed the ATMARK and @WORLD models, and focused them on the gaming and entertainment business in Japan, Canada and the United States. Katz Media developed the KMP 2000, and focused it on vertical markets throughout Europe and Canada.

Nick deCourville for The Mac Observer:

Rumors are circulating on the Korean platform Clien that there is news in Taiwan of Apple considering getting back into the gaming industry. Clien has successfully predicted previous product news, such as the launch of the Intel i9-12900KS before it was released, so there is a foundation for the information. There are also reports that the company may be producing a chip specifically to power a gaming console. Clien also stated that Apple may not be interested in a console at all. Rather than build an independent device, Apple may integrate its new gaming device directly into Apple TV. Additionally, Clien makes claims that Apple has tapped both Ubisoft and Capcom for games exclusive to the rumored platform.

MacDailyNews Take: If we had to guess, we’d guess it’s not PiPP!N ][ looming, but next-gen Apple TV hardware that these rumors are milling.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.