Apple Watch batteries use lithium-ion technology. Compared with older generations of battery technology, lithium-ion batteries charge faster, last longer, and have a higher power density for more battery life in a lighter package. Of course, all rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age. So, when you Apple Watch won’t hold a charge for as long as it used to, should you buy a new Apple Watch or just replace its battery?

Jake Peterson for Lifehacker:

Apple Watches are impressive little computers, but they don’t last forever. After enough time, the battery starts to go, which can ruin your chances of closing your daily rings. On top of that, the watch starts to slow down, to the point where you think you’d be better off upgrading to the next Apple Watch generation. But instead of buying a whole new watch, you should consider simply replacing the battery.

It might not be obvious from its inaccessible design, but the Apple Watch is perfectly eligible for a battery replacement when it comes time.

A fresh battery pack will, obviously, give you longer battery life, but it can also support your Apple Watch’s hardware better, potentially increasing performance throughout the day…

That said, it’s not an easy feat.