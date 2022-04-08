Emmy-winning Apple TV+ unscripted sports series ‘Greatness Code’ season two arrives May 13th

Apple today announced that “Greatness Code,” the short-form sports docuseries that unveils what drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed, has been picked up for a second season.

Co-produced by UNINTERRUPTED and Religion of Sports, and directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, all six episodes of the second season will premiere globally on May 13, 2022 on Apple TV+.

In “Greatness Code,” iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.

The accomplished athletes featured in six brand-new installments of season two include:

• Marcus Rashford: English professional footballer and children’s campaigner

• Russell Wilson: Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback who has played in nine Pro Bowls

• Leticia Bufoni: Six-time X Games gold medalist and professional street skateboarder

• Scout Bassett: Parapan American track and field champion

• Bubba Wallace: First African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since 1963

• Lindsey Vonn: Four-time World Cup champion alpine ski racer, Olympic gold medal winner, author and entrepreneur

“Greatness Code” is produced for Apple by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports’ Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

“Greatness Code” is part of a lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, including soon-to-premiere real-life stories behind the biggest names in sports such as highly anticipated four-part Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries “They Call Me Magic”; “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball,” about NBA hopeful Makur Maker; and “Make or Break,” following elite World Surf League competitors, all debuting this spring. Soon to join this slate will be the recently announced feature documentary about Sir Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One world champion; and “The Dynasty,” a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

