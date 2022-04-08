Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 143 with bug fixes and performance improvements

Apple on Thursday released Safari Technology Preview 143, the latest version of their developer preview web browser which offers users the ability to try out features that may, or may not, debut in future public release versions of Safari.

Chris Hauk for MacTrast:

Safari Technology Preview‌ release 143 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS Container Queries, CSS Cascade Layers, Subgrid, CSS, JavaScript, Rendering, Web Animations, SVG, Scrolling, WebAuthn, WebGL, HTML, Web API, Media, Accessibility, File System Access, and Web Extensions. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release 143 is built on the new Safari 15.4 update included in macOS Monterey, and as such, it includes several Safari 15 features. The preview is available for both macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur.

MacDailyNews Note: More info, including download links and release notes, for Safari Technology Preview 143 here.

