Beleaguered Samsung slashes prices on performance-hobbled Galaxy S22 phone

Beleaguered Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 iPhone wannabe has taken a battering from reports of hobbled performance and has seen carriers quickly rush to halve its price at home in South Korea just weeks after launch.
Consumers have complained – and even filed a class-action lawsuit – about the handset maker advertising what it called its most powerful smartphone yet with scant detail about performance management software that they say drastically slows the premium device when using processor-intensive applications.
Such are the complaints that the Korea Fair Trade Commission last month began investigating… At the heart of complaints is Samsung’s Game Optimising Service (GOS) which manages device performance during gaming to prevent overheating and preserve battery life. The manufacturer introduced the software in 2016, just months before it pulled its premium Galaxy Note 7 following a series of battery fires.
GOS automatically limits handset performance during gaming but also during use of other processor-intensive applications, said Geekbench, a widely used performance scorer, which found the software slowed the S22’s processor by as much as 46%…
South Korea’s three major telecom providers have nearly doubled subsidies for the S22, pushing its price as low as 549,000 won ($451) from a launch of 999,000 won. Apple Inc’s iPhone 13, released in October, starts at 1,090,000 won [$867] with carriers offering smaller subsidies of around 150,000 won [$122].
“When subsidies go up simultaneously at all three telcos, it’s typically the manufacturer making up the contributions,” said an official at carrier LG Uplus Corp, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Well maybe they are just slowing the device down to prevent random shutdowns due to battery inadequacies. Those slavish copiers!
(Pssst… corrected in last update)
The chips overheat.
GOS is not an issue in and of itself. Most personal electronics have safety mechanisms (SW and HW based). Consumers wants Samsung and Apple and others to do this. The issue is Samsung didn’t include benchmark apps for slowdown.
To you of the Apple unhinged and unstable, a company putting in safety mechanisms is wrong! unbelievable! Using them to rig the pre sales metrics, cpu performance, it’s all the same!
Now to most it is easily understood the difference between a safety mechanism such as slowing down a highly aged phone to keep if from damaging itself or Samsung using GOS to keep its new phones from damaging itself — except exempting benchmarks. That is an easy and glaring difference to see by most. Who knows, even you, maybe even worthless you too could see it but it’ll likely mean you first need to go back on your medications.
Wow Stars&Bars you need help… No Apple Fan Boi or anyone here slashed the price or complained of performance issues! It is Samsung buyers that are upset at the bait and switch tactics. Without some safety measures the S22 might burst into flames like its old cousin the Galaxy Note! As we say here in my town… Dispatch to Ambulance Co…. “One For CPEP!” (Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.) There, there, we’ll get you in a safe place!
I bought one last week anyway.
You obviously misunderstand the issue.