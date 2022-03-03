How Apple and the rest of Big Tech benefit from taking on Russia

Silicon Valley’s tech giants are joining the rest of the business world in pulling their products and services from Russia. Companies like Apple (AAPL) have cut ties to the Russian market entirely to protest Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Firms like YouTube (Google), Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft are limiting the availability of Russian propaganda networks like RT and Sputnik in Europe.

And while Big Tech’s moves put at least some pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and provide assistance to Ukrainian citizens, they can also be a boon for the companies’ bottom lines. And for companies awash in controversy, taking action against Russia can improve their standing among consumers.

“We want to think that this is altruistic and companies taking a stand, but sometimes it’s also value washing,” Forrester senior analyst Alla Valente told Yahoo Finance. “In other words, if a brand has had some bad media or publicity they could be doing this to try and repair their brand reputation.”

Among major tech brands, Apple is taking the strongest stance against Russia… Of course, Apple, along with other tech giants, doesn’t have a perfect track record. The company famously sells and builds its products in China, which has been accused of human rights abuses including locking Uyghurs up in concentration camps in Xinjiang.

In general, brands that stand with Ukraine should benefit from the positive attention they receive, and could draw new customers who choose which companies they do business with based on their morales.