With launch of iPhone SE 3, will Apple drop the price of iPhone SE 2 to $199?

Apple is planning to unveil a 5G iPhone SE in March — but the big news could be a significant price drop – $199 – for the current model.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

For years, the technology industry has been clamoring for a low-cost iPhone aimed at emerging markets. A device priced at $200 could make inroads in regions like Africa, South America and parts of Asia that are currently Android strongholds. …When Apple introduces a 5G version of the iPhone SE, which could come as soon as early March, the company has a great opportunity to make a change. I suggest Apple continue to sell the older iPhone SE at a new, lower price—namely, $199. It’s unclear if Apple will ever actually take this step, but there may be no better time than the release of the 5G iPhone SE next month.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple drops the price of iPhone SE 2 to $199, many, many pallets of adult diapers will have to be delivered to the Samsungs, Xiaomis, OPPOs, Googles, etc. of the world posthaste.

That said, if iPhone SE 2 does stay on the market, it will most likely come with a $299 price tag. $279 and $249 are two other options; but the lower the price goes, the lower the odds it will happen.

