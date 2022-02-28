Dutch watchdog fines Apple $5.7 million for sixth straight week

The Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday issued a sixth straight weekly fine of 5 million euros ($5.7 million) against Apple for what it claims is a failure to comply with an order to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands.

Reuters:

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Apple has sent a letter to the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) arguing it has already complied with the watchdog’s order.

However, the ACM said in a statement it was not aware of any change in Apple’s position and it imposed the new fine.

The watchdog has now levied five separate weekly $5.7 million fines against Apple for failure to comply with the order, saying that Apple’s proposed solutions put an unfair burden on developers.

“I understand that currently we have a difference of opinion that may ultimately have to be resolved by a court,” the letter signed by Apple Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer said.