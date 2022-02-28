Dutch watchdog fines Apple $5.7 million for sixth straight week

The Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday issued a sixth straight weekly fine of 5 million euros ($5.7 million) against Apple for what it claims is a failure to comply with an order to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands.
Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Apple has sent a letter to the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) arguing it has already complied with the watchdog’s order.
However, the ACM said in a statement it was not aware of any change in Apple’s position and it imposed the new fine.
The watchdog has now levied five separate weekly $5.7 million fines against Apple for failure to comply with the order, saying that Apple’s proposed solutions put an unfair burden on developers.
“I understand that currently we have a difference of opinion that may ultimately have to be resolved by a court,” the letter signed by Apple Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer said.
MacDailyNews Take: Let the courts decide.
Clearly, if a developer wanted to include non-Apple payment methods in their app, a new app build and submission would be required. There’s nothing “burdensome” or “noncompliant” about it.
3 Comments
5.7 million dollars per week! Nice little weekly paycheck side hustle they’ve got going to prop up their social programs. Whoever saw this opportunity to fleece is probably in line for a sweet Christmas bonus! ChaChing!
At its very best this seems arbitrary and political. They funded Apple, Apple provided the change, if the change doesn’t hit what they are looking for then it obviously needs legal proceeding. This dutch group ontinuing to just repeat the same headline is pure politicking.
Perhaps better to report when the Dutch stop fining Apple weekly. That would be news!