iPhone took 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021, Apple’s highest share ever

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone led in 2021 global smartphone market revenue with annual revenue of $196 billion. That’s 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021, Apple’s highest share ever.

The pro camera system on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features an all-new Ultra Wide camera with autofocus which enables macro photography natively on iPhone, a new Wide camera, and a new Telephoto camera with increased 3x optical zoom.
Aman Chaudhary for Counterpoint:

The global smartphone market revenue crossed $448 billion in 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service. It grew 7% YoY and 20% QoQ even as component shortages and COVID-19 restrictions continued to disrupt supply chains around the world.

Smartphone average selling price (ASP) grew 12% YoY to reach $322… 5G-enabled smartphones contributed more than 40% of the global smartphone shipments in 2021, compared to 18% in 2020.

Smartphone Market Revenue by Top 5 Brands, 2017-2021 (in $ billions)

Counterpoint: iPhone took 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021, Apple's highest share ever
*OPPO includes OnePlus since Q321
Source: Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service, Q421

Apple’s iPhone revenue increased 35% YoY to $196 billion in 2021. It captured 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021. The high demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 13 series helped Apple register 14% growth in its overall ASP, which reached $825 in 2021. The brand also managed to increase its share in key emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

MacDailyNews Take: Note that Apple does not compete in the bottom-of-the-barrel junk category where the Android peddlers try to scrap up largely profitless revenue, making iPhone’s best-ever revenue dominance all the more striking.

The upcoming release of the sub-$400 5G-capable iPhone SE 3 will further add to Apple’s unmatched share of global smartphone revenue in 2022.

  1. In this stupidity and tumult that pretends to be some sort of Gubbermint of, by, and for the People; Apple has become the beacon of light that has the financial and market horsepower to get through all this BS……..

    Buy the dips, hold the rips…..

  2. Anticipating the wave that India will bring to these numbers. With the upcoming update to a $399 iPhone, a burst isn’t far away, imo. (Someone proposed the possibility of an even lower price to this iPh.)

