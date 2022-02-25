iPhone took 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021, Apple’s highest share ever

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone led in 2021 global smartphone market revenue with annual revenue of $196 billion. That’s 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021, Apple’s highest share ever.

Aman Chaudhary for Counterpoint:

The global smartphone market revenue crossed $448 billion in 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service. It grew 7% YoY and 20% QoQ even as component shortages and COVID-19 restrictions continued to disrupt supply chains around the world. Smartphone average selling price (ASP) grew 12% YoY to reach $322… 5G-enabled smartphones contributed more than 40% of the global smartphone shipments in 2021, compared to 18% in 2020.

Smartphone Market Revenue by Top 5 Brands, 2017-2021 (in $ billions)



Apple’s iPhone revenue increased 35% YoY to $196 billion in 2021. It captured 44% of total global smartphone revenue in 2021. The high demand for 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and 13 series helped Apple register 14% growth in its overall ASP, which reached $825 in 2021. The brand also managed to increase its share in key emerging markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

MacDailyNews Take: Note that Apple does not compete in the bottom-of-the-barrel junk category where the Android peddlers try to scrap up largely profitless revenue, making iPhone’s best-ever revenue dominance all the more striking.

The upcoming release of the sub-$400 5G-capable iPhone SE 3 will further add to Apple’s unmatched share of global smartphone revenue in 2022.

