Apple reportedly a front-runner for $2+ billion NFL Sunday Ticket rights

It appears likely that Sunday Ticket will move exclusively to a streaming service in 2023, as Apple and Amazon are described as the front-runners to get the NFL’s out-of-market package, Sports Business Journal reports citing “several sources.”
John Ourand for Sports Business Journal:
Apple’s presence as an interested buyer is particularly intriguing, since it has yet to cut a significant deal for live sports rights — though it is likely to land a package of midweek games from Major League Baseball.
What makes Apple interesting to the NFL is the fact that, unlike Amazon and Disney, it does not already have a deal with the NFL.
Of note: Apple has been looking for a senior editorial manager of live sports that, according to online postings, would oversee “how some of the most exciting stories in live television are told on our platform.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple, which already has more money than they know what to do with should definitely shell out for some live sports on Apple TV+! It’d be a genius idea, if we don’t say so ourselves:
Perhaps Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
5 Comments
It’s time that Apple lead the way to bring professional cycling to viewers in the US. There are decent content producers, but they are technically clunky. Besides, the NFL’s narrative repels…but I guess Tim may admire.
I will watch football after teachers, police officers, military personnel and all other valued professions are paid more than a bunch of useless athletes.
Professional sports = unbridled capitalism
Community servants = socialism
Just an observation. You should be happy you can get firefighters, nurses, teachers, military, and police for so cheap. Imagine the direct expense to you if you had to retain all that infrastructure directly on your own dime instead of sharing the overhead costs with your fellow citizens, most of whom you insult daily.
Of writers/authors, actors, directors, painters, sculptors, musicians and scores of other professionals that bring pleasure, thought provocation, leisure, and other gratifying and enjoyable means to spend time, to Steve88, these fall into the unbridled capitalism box…like the jocks on the field that many enjoy.
Mr. Stalinski had a similar view as they were bougie, tainted and cultural cruft. It’s best if they just disappeared. It sounds like that may hit a cord for you?
After a focused reread of Hal’s post, I couldn’t find anything about socialism, nor a unawareness of where, or how services are paid for,
I just cannot wait to never watch NFL again. You guys finance grifter and 3rd string bench boy Kapernick, or whatever the fuck his name is.