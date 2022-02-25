Volvo to roll out Apple Watch to service technicians worldwide

Volvo Car Sweden wanted to find a way for its Service Technicians, to have more time with their customers, which they accomplished with a custom app for iPhone and Apple Watch.

David Phelan for Forbes:

It’s currently being used in Sweden and going through testing in Norway, but is planned to roll out to globally in time. Because it works both on iPhone and Apple Watch, it offers flexibility and freedom from being tethered to desktop computers, as some of the systems were before.

As the customer arrives at the service center, the technician is automatically sent a notification to their wrist, so they can greet the customer promptly. As well as the customer’s name, the car’s service history is right there on the technician’s wrist. Previously, they’d have had to go to a desktop computer and read it there, or else print it out to be able to have it to hand back at the car. So, this new system saves paper, too, with paper printouts decreasing by 40% since the app was introduced.

The idea of putting the app on the Watch, as well as on an iPhone, is genius. Small and convenient though the iPhone is, you need a hand to hold it. However, even if both your hands are full with tools or bits of car, you need nothing to hold your Watch because it’s strapped to your wrist already, of course.