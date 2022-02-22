iPhone 14 said to get even longer battery life as Apple dumps Samsung for new TSMC 5G chips

It looks like Apple will continue pushing battery life even further with the iPhone 14, as the compnay is said to be dumping Samsung for more efficient 5G chips fabricated by TSMC.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

According to a report by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, chipmaker TSMC took over Samsung with its advanced manufacturing process and is going to have all orders for Apple’s 5G chips for the upcoming iPhone 14 line.

Market analysts say these 5G chips will use TSMC’s 6nm architecture, which was first announced at the TSMC Technology Forum in 2021.

TSMC has updated the description of the 6nm RF process on the company’s blog last year. Since each additional square millimeter of the motherboard area of ​​the smart machine will reduce the size of the battery by the same proportion, it will also affect the battery life. The shrinking of large component 5G RF transceivers will free up area space.

According to TSMC last year’s technical forum information, the 6nm RF process provides significantly reduced power consumption and area for 5G RF transceivers below 6GHz and millimeter wave bands, while taking into account the performance, functions and battery life required by consumers. Enhanced performance and power efficiency for WiFi 6/6e support.