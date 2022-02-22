Apple preps Macs with M2 and super-powered M1 Max chips

As Apple continues eliminating Intel-handicapped Macs from its lineup, replacing them with powerful and efficient Apple Silicon, the company is said to be prepping Macs with super-powered M1 Max chips.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple is entering part three of its end-to-end computer overhaul—a move that includes dumping Intel Corp. chips in favor of Apple Silicon. The transition started in 2020 with M1 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air. It continued in 2021 with the M1 iMac and, later in the year, with the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. This year, the transition to Apple Silicon will shift into high gear with several new Mac models based on the following processors: • A new M2 chip

• Last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

• Super-powered versions of the M1 Max The third round of Mac updates is likely to kick off on March 8, when Apple is planning to hold its first media event of the year. The presentation is likely to focus on the 5G iPhone SE and iPad Air, but I’m told to expect at least one new Mac that day.

MacDailyNews Notke: Here’s what Gurman expects to come this year:

• A new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip

• A 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, to succeed the 2020 model and sit below the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the line

• A Mac mini with an M2 chip

• A 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip

• A redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip

• A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options

• A half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips

