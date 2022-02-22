Man with gun takes hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

Dutch police said they had sent special units to a central square in Amsterdam because of a man with a gun at an Apple store where local broadcaster AT5 reported a hostage-taking during an apparent robbery.
Several video clips on the broadcaster’s website appeared to show a person being held at gunpoint.
“There is a person with a firearm in the store … police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control,” Amsterdam police tweeted.
Live video:
Incident Apple Amsterdam #apple pic.twitter.com/HgwmFFyCY3
— Remco Voogt ® (@remcovoogt) February 22, 2022
Incident Apple store Amsterdam #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/3US3sJeIZd
— Remco Voogt ® (@remcovoogt) February 22, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: 🙏🏻 for all involved.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
4 Comments
Looks like an act of terrorism
Apparently, suspect was advocating for customer replaceable hard drives and video cards in all desktops and portables.
Does anyone know where Louis Rossman is tonight?
Dutch Gun Culture™ is to blame!