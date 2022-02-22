Man with gun takes hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

4 Comments

Dutch police said they had sent special units to a central square in Amsterdam because of a man with a gun at an Apple store where local broadcaster AT5 reported a hostage-taking during an apparent robbery.

Man with gun takes hostage at Amsterdam Apple store
Apple Amsterdam

Reuters:

Several video clips on the broadcaster’s website appeared to show a person being held at gunpoint.

“There is a person with a firearm in the store … police forces are there with many units and specialist units at the scene to get the situation under control,” Amsterdam police tweeted.

Live video:

MacDailyNews Take: 🙏🏻 for all involved.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

4 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,