Emmy Rossum joins Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum, who starred in the first 9 seasons in Showtime’s excellent-to-excrement series Shameless (rarely has a series dropped so precipitously in quality over the last 2+ seasons of its run; notably, coinciding with Rossum’s departure), has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room, a drama that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Borys Kit for The Hollywood Reporter:

Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, is directing the 10-episode first season, as well joining the ranks of executive producers. The show is described by Apple as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.” The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. Holland, who is also executive producing, is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan. Rossum will play Sullivan’s mother, who is always looking for a man to fulfill her dreams of salvation.

