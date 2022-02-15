Apple’s iPhone has 56% share of the U.S. smartphone market

According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments grew 10% YoY and 30% QoQ in Q4 2021 as the new iPhone 13 launched, filling channels with Apple’s latest premium devices for the holiday season.

In the premium segment, although Apple grew 67% QoQ due to the new launch, South Korean dishwasher maker Samsung declined -11% QoQ which also resulted in a decline in market share, down to 22%. Wah-wah-wah.

U.S. Smartphone Quarterly Market Data (Q3 2020 – Q4 2021)



MacDailyNews Take: Still not a monopoly.

