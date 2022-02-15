How to browse the web on your Apple Watch

While you won’t find the Safari web browser on your Apple Watch, there is a hidden browser app already on the Watch, and you’ll also find a couple of third-party options available to install, too.

David Nield for Popular Science:

You can’t launch the web browser built into the Apple Watch from the standard grid or list of apps. Instead, you’ll have to access it by opening up a link from another smartwatch app. You can use the Mail and Messages apps for this, and all you have to do is send yourself an email or message containing the URL that you want to visit.

This might seem like a long-winded way of getting online—and it is, really. But just in case you ever need it, you can make things easier by emailing yourself a list with the websites you regularly need [to] access…

Another way of getting to a website is by using Siri on your Apple Watch. Say “Siri, go to…” [or omit that and just raise your wrist – with watchOS 5 and later and Apple Watch Series 3 or later, you don’t need to say “Hey Siri” to get Siri’s attention] followed by the URL you want to visit. A list of web results will appear…

The built-in web browser on the Apple Watch is probably your best bet when it comes to loading up webpages, as Apple has access to parts of the smartwatch’s code that third-party apps can’t get to. Nevertheless, if you want a more fully-fledged experience, you’ve got options…