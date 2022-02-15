Apple TV+ inks deal for exclusive New England Patriots event docuseries ‘The Dynasty’

Apple announced today it has ordered “The Dynasty,” a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its award-winning unscripted slate.

The 10-part docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict. With unprecedented access to the New England Patriots, Benedict spent two years inside the organization, and chronicled the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The documentary series, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (“Tiger”), will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. The filmmakers have also been given access to the organization during the 2021 season and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

The documentary series, which is produced by Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films, is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Jenna Millman (“The First Wave”), along with Hamachek and Benedict. Miranda Johnson (“60 Days”) serves as the co-executive producer.

The new series joins a growing lineup of anticipated unscripted sports docuseries on Apple TV+, including the soon-to-premiere Magic Johnson event series, “They Call Me Magic”; a new docuseries about basketball sensation Makur Maker; “Greatness Code,” a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; and, a docuseries around the World Surf League.

MacDailyNews Take: For the rest of the country this news will, of course, be somewhat, uh… deflating, but this should prove to be pretty popular and goose Apple TV+ subscriptions in the New England states.

