Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus and iPad 4 to vintage products list

Apple this week added the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus and the 9.7-inch iPad 4 to the company’s vintage products list which means that Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

The iPhone 6 Plus was announced on September 9, 2014, released on September 19, 2014, and featured an Apple A8 system-on-chip with an M8 motion co-processor.

The iPad (4th generation) — marketed as “iPad with Retina display” — was announced on October 23, 2012, released on November 2, 2012, and featured an an Apple A6X system-on-chip and added Touch ID support in the Home button.

MacDailyNews Note: Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, with the sole exception of Mac notebooks that are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.