Apple TV+ lands ‘The New Look,’ from Todd A. Kessler, starring Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “The New Look,” an epic thriller set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come.

“The New Look” will be produced by Apple Studios and written, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler (”Bloodline,” “Damages,” “The Sopranos”), with Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One,” “Bloodline”) and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient,” “Chocolat”) attached to star.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The New Look” will be the first production from the newly-formed television producing partnership of Lorenzo di Bonaventura (“Transformers,” “Salt”) and Todd A. Kessler; Mark A. Baker (“Bloodline,” “The Night Of,” “Damages”) will also produce.

The series joins an expanding offering of highly anticipated projects developed and produced by Apple Studios, including soon to premiere series “WeCrashed,” based on the hit podcast starring award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, who both also serve as executive producers; and “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. Additional projects hailing from Apple Studios include “Masters of the Air,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; recently announced limited series “Manhunt,” created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky; “The Changeling,” a new drama based on the acclaimed, best-selling book of the same name with LaKeith Stanfield attached to star and executive produce, and more.

