Apple Safari team looks for feedback amid ‘Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE’ criticism

Apple’s Safari and WebKit team has asked for feedback on Twitter amid criticisms – “Safari is the worst” – of the browser’s bugs.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
Jen Simmons, an Apple Evangelist and developer advocate on the Web Developer Experience team for Safari and WebKit, Tweeted that “Everyone in my mentions [is] saying Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE.” This led her to ask users for feedback, preferably highlighting specific bugs and instances of missing support that inhibits websites and apps.
Everyone in my mentions saying Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE… Can you point to specific bugs & missing support that frustrate you, inhibit you making websites/apps. Bonus points for links to tickets.
Specifics we can fix. Vague hate is honestly super counterproductive.
— Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) February 8, 2022
Safari has been met with complaints from some users in recent years over the browser’s bugs, user experience, and website compatibility. The problems reached fever pitch last year when Apple unveiled a substantial redesign for Safari at WWDC, which was met with widespread criticism that accused the changes of being “counterintuitive.” After months of tweaking the ambitious redesign in response to feedback, Apple eventually gave up on the changes just before the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, reverting to the previous Safari design by default.
Apple has also been criticized for demanding apps that browse the web to use the WebKit framework and WebKit Javascript on iOS and iPadOS, a policy that effectively bans non-WebKit based browsers.
Gosh. Catching up with tech Twitter this morning and there seems to be an angry pocket of men who really want Safari to just go away.
Do we really want to live in a 95% Chromium browser world? That would be a horrible future for the web. We need more voices, not fewer.
— Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) February 7, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Blaming “an angry pocket of men” seems like a tell.
Here’s some feedback: Competent evangelists don’t hand out PR-disaster headline blurbs — “Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE” — in their public calls for unpaid help in identifying bugs that their team are getting paid to find and fix, purportedly; and, then, go on to blame “an angry pocket of men” because their product is poorly received by some on Twitter.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
11 Comments
I’ve found that Google products don’t always work well on Safari. I suspect they are either sandbagging Safari or putting special sauce into Chrome. When something doesn’t work on Safari I’ve gotten very accustomed to trying again on Chrome… and it usually works. Also, I have an old MacBook Pro (2010) which still works great, but for some reason I’ve been blocked from upgrading beyond Safari 13.1.2. The latest build is Safari 15.2. So my Safari is old, outdated, and insecure. But guess what–I can download the latest build of Chrome.
I began noticing Safari being erratic and memory hogging (even though I have a 32GB memory machine). I do not remember when I start noticing but perhaps since 6 months ago or so? Safari has been somewhat finicky for a long time anyway. So, I was testing the latest Chrome, Firefox & Duck etc., and so far Chrome is most responsive, tool bar is well laid out and display is accurate etc. At the moment, I made Chrome as my default browser. Safari’s difficulties are easy to detect and feel. Perhaps the quality of Aple engineers are going downhill these days, or Apple is just downright lazy, having to solicit feedback from users.
“So my Safari is old, outdated, and ‘insecure'”….”But guess what–I can download the latest build of Chrome”.
Unfortunately most of the world lives in this comical ignorance”. Chrome is the least secure browser out there but it makes up for that by being, by a 100 miles, the most tracking of everything you do. Everything the comically ignorant say to this afterwards will not change these facts.
Btw, I actually use Safari exclusively for my personal use on my actual full Apple eco of devices. Somehow I am able to get functionality on the Internet.
To be fair, most trolls ARE a bunch of pissed-off men. Pretty sure most women (and most men, for that matter) have better things to do with their lives…
To actually be fair:
Imagine a male Apple evangelist lashing out at “an angry pocket of women” on Twitter.
He’d. Be. Fired. Already.
There’s a bunch of pissed off women too. Why call out a specific gender?
Apple’s hiring standards have really declined in recent years.
An Apple “evangelist” asks for people to do her overpaid teams’ jobs, for free, and then lashes out at “angry men.”
Imagine a male Apple evangelist lashing out at “an angry pocket of women” on Twitter.
He’d. Be. Fired. Already.
Is
JenHen Simmons really the best Apple can do for an “evangelist?”
No wonder she hates men:
Jen Simmons
Worry about trolls on Twitter? funny. Lashing out at Angry men? Too funny.
Perhaps she really means “a pocket of angry men”?
Sorry madame but your baby is ugly, and it will grow up to be a very ugly person. You must find it an evangelist to save its eternal soul…
Give us a break cheerleaders.
Siri, Safari and Spell Ck…all things for Apple to work on. Frankly, Siri seems like the most strategic fix, as she/he provides Apple-specific experience. Safari isn’t my primary browser, but I can’t say when I use it I curse–like Siri and Spell Ck. Security is primary…Brave is my browser.
Spell Ck is often inexplicable. Some words are clearly NOT words and there’s no “alert” and some others that are noted as misspelled, there’s no suggestion..even with relatively familiar/common words. The nail in the coffin is then taking the word(s) to Google and they are comprehended and corrected word is presented immediately. The experience isn’t even close.