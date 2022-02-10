Apple Safari team looks for feedback amid ‘Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE’ criticism

Apple’s Safari and WebKit team has asked for feedback on Twitter amid criticisms – “Safari is the worst” – of the browser’s bugs.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Jen Simmons, an Apple Evangelist and developer advocate on the Web Developer Experience team for Safari and WebKit, Tweeted that “Everyone in my mentions [is] saying Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE.” This led her to ask users for feedback, preferably highlighting specific bugs and instances of missing support that inhibits websites and apps.

Everyone in my mentions saying Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE… Can you point to specific bugs & missing support that frustrate you, inhibit you making websites/apps. Bonus points for links to tickets. Specifics we can fix. Vague hate is honestly super counterproductive. — Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) February 8, 2022

Safari has been met with complaints from some users in recent years over the browser’s bugs, user experience, and website compatibility. The problems reached fever pitch last year when Apple unveiled a substantial redesign for Safari at WWDC, which was met with widespread criticism that accused the changes of being “counterintuitive.” After months of tweaking the ambitious redesign in response to feedback, Apple eventually gave up on the changes just before the public release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, reverting to the previous Safari design by default. Apple has also been criticized for demanding apps that browse the web to use the WebKit framework and WebKit Javascript on iOS and iPadOS, a policy that effectively bans non-WebKit based browsers.

Gosh. Catching up with tech Twitter this morning and there seems to be an angry pocket of men who really want Safari to just go away. Do we really want to live in a 95% Chromium browser world? That would be a horrible future for the web. We need more voices, not fewer. — Jen Simmons (@jensimmons) February 7, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Blaming “an angry pocket of men” seems like a tell.

Here’s some feedback: Competent evangelists don’t hand out PR-disaster headline blurbs — “Safari is the worst, it’s the new IE” — in their public calls for unpaid help in identifying bugs that their team are getting paid to find and fix, purportedly; and, then, go on to blame “an angry pocket of men” because their product is poorly received by some on Twitter.

