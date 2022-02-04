Apple TV+ to debut ‘They Call Me Magic,’ the four-part real-life story of Magic Johnson on April 22nd

Apple TV+ today announced “They Call Me Magic,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event that takes an illuminating, holistic look into the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic figures, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will premiere April 22nd.

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

“They Call Me Magic” joins a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, including Emmy Award-winning “Boys State”; “The Velvet Underground,” the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentaries “The Supermodels” and “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

