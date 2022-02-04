Apple explains MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR ‘limited brightness’ warning

Apple on Friday published a new support document that explains the “limited brightness” low power mode warning message that’s displayed if the ambient temperature of the room is high and very bright content has been playing for an extended period of time on a MacBook Pro and/or Pro Display XDR.

Apple Support:

If the system dialog Display or the warning image appears in the menu bar or Display menu in Control Center on your MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display or Apple Pro Display XDR, your display is in low power mode and using limited brightness. This can occur if the ambient temperature of the room is high and you’ve been playing very bright content for an extended period of time. If this happens, try the following:

• On MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, quit any apps that could be consuming significant system resources.

• Use the Apple XDR Display or Pro Display XDR reference mode unless your current workflow requires a specific reference mode.

• Lower the ambient temperature of the room.

• Close or hide any windows with HDR content.

• Choose Apple menu  > Sleep to put your Mac to sleep. Let your display cool down for 5-10 minutes, then press any key on the keyboard to wake your Mac.

If the issue continues and the ambient temperature of the room is less than 77° F, contact Apple.