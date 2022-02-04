Apple preps new low-cost 5G iPhone and iPad for release in early March

Apple is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone SE and an updated iPad, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The announcement will mark Apple’s first major event since a new MacBook Pro debuted in October. Like the company’s other recent launches, it’s expected to be an online presentation rather than in-person, said the people…

The March announcements — along with the usual flood of product news expected later in 2022 — suggest Apple will introduce its biggest crop of new devices ever in a single year.

The new phone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, adding 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. But the design itself is expected to be similar to the current version, which debuted in April 2020.

The new iPad, meanwhile, will be an update to the Air model that features a faster processor and 5G. The company is also planning a new Mac with Apple-designed chips, which could also come as early as March.