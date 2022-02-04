Apple tops list of new stock buys by the best mutual funds

The best mutual funds purchased billions of dollars in shares of top growth stocks like Apple, according to the latest list of new buys by top money managers. Apple tops the list, taking in an estimated $2.4 billion. The best mutual funds also bet $1.4 billion on Nvidia and over $1 billion in by powertrain and motor manufacturer Regal Rexnord.

Matthew Galgani for Investor’s Business Daily:

MSFT stock just missed a seat at the billion-dollar table, attracting an estimated $984 million. Bank of America (BAC), Intuit (INTU), AbbVie (ABBV) and Mastercard (MA) each took in over $900 million.

With a nascent uptrend underway, keep an eye on stocks like Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet that have big institutional support.

This list of new buys by the best mutual funds is a good source for finding the best stocks to buy and watch.