Apple TV+ series ‘Roar,’ starring Nicole Kidman, premieres on April 15th

The new Apple TV+ female-driven anthology series “Roar,” features an all-star cast including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who also executive produces; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

The series will debut globally with all eight episodes on Friday, April 15, 2022. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (“GLOW”) overall deal with Apple TV+.

“Roar” offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.

In addition to starring, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-wining Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

The new series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside upcoming female-led Apple Originals, including “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Jennifer Garner and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave; “High Desert,” from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette; “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant; the third season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning “Truth Be Told,” from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman and starring Octavia Spencer; and more.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with more than 200 awards and over 900 nominations in less than two years.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com

