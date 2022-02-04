Apple Music reduces free trial length from three months to one month

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has offered a three-month free trial to first-time subscribers, but the length of the trial period has now been reduced from three months to one month.
New subscribers can get 6 months of Apple Music for free with the purchase of an eligible device:
• AirPods Pro
• AirPods
• AirPods (2nd generation)
• AirPods (3rd generation)
• AirPods Max
• Beats Studio Buds
• Powerbeats
• Powerbeats Pro
• Beats Solo Pro
• Beats Fit Pro
• HomePod
• HomePod Mini
Not also that the Apple Music Student Plan ($.99/mo.) comes with Apple TV+ for free.
