Apple remained No.1 in semiconductor spending in 2021

Apple remained at the top of the semiconductor spending customer ranking in 2021. Apple increased its spending on memory by 36.8% and on non-memory chips by 20.2% in 2021. Apple decreased its demand for computing microprocessing units (MPUs) due to the shift to its own in-house-designed Apple Silicon application processors.

“Semiconductor vendors shipped more chips in 2021, but the OEMs’ demand was far stronger than the vendors’ production capacity,” said Masatsune Yamaji, research director at Gartner, in a statement.

The semiconductor shortage prevented OEMs from increasing production not just of vehicles but also various electronic equipment types, including smartphones and video game consoles. However, the chip shortage significantly increased selling prices, which meant OEMs spent much more on semiconductor procurement in 2021 than in prior years.

The average selling prices (ASPs) of semiconductor chips, such as microcontroller units, general-purpose logic integrated circuits (ICs), and a wide variety of application-specific semiconductors, increased by 15% or more in 2021. “The semiconductor shortage also accelerated OEMs’ double booking and panic buying, causing a huge spike in their semiconductor spending,” said Yamaji.

Top 10 Companies by Semiconductor Design Total Available Market, Worldwide, 2021 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)



Gartner clients can read more in “Market Share Analysis: Top 10 Semiconductor Customers, Worldwide, 2021 (Preliminary).”

MacDailyNews Take: In the midst of the Mac transition from hot, inefficient Intel slugs to fast, efficient Apple Silicon, it makes perfect sense that Apple was the biggest spender in semiconductors in 2021.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.