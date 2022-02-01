Gucci debuts $980 case for Apple’s AirPods Max

Gucci has debuted a new $980 Ophidia case for Apple’s AirPods Max which brings together vintage and contemporary design through its “archive-inspired design elements.”

Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with “Hodiernum” — a Latin word that means “belonging to the present day.” An adjustable shoulder strap adds a versatile note with multiple ways to wear the Gucci AirPods Max case.

Features:

• Neoprene and viscose lining

• Lining contains: recycled raw materials

• Other parts contain: leather made through an alternative metal- or chrome-free tanning process with recycled raw materials

• Beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas, a material with low environmental impact

• Brown leather details

• Gold-toned hardware

• Green and red Web

• ‘Hodiernum’ print inside

• Double G

• Adjustable shoulder strap with 23.6″ drop

• Snap button closure

• 8.3″W x 5.5″H x 1.4″D

• Made in Italy

More info and purchase link via Gucci here.

MacDailyNews Take: Fortuitously, Amazon has knocked off $99.01 (18%) from Apple’s AirPods Max, so, if you don’t yet have a pair of AirPods Max, you can put those savings toward your Gucci case. 🙂

