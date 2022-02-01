Apple TV+ debuts first look at bilingual thriller series ‘Now and Then’

Apple TV+ today announced the premiere date and a first look at the bilingual thriller series “Now and Then,” which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Set in Miami, the eight-episode series was shot in Spanish and English, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

“Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The exceptional ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners, and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Gideon Raff (“The Spy,” “Homeland”) executive produces and also directs.

“Now and Then” joins a growing number of Apple Originals from award-winning global storytellers, including the upcoming “Suspicion,” a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag”; “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set between South America and the US, and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; and “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 200 wins and 900 award nominations and counting.

