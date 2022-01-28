Analyst: Apple is like a ‘freight train at the moment’

According to Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, Apple is on an unstoppable run at the moment, like a mighty locomotive.

Sam Shead for CNBC:

“The interesting thing with Apple is it’s like a freight train at the moment,” Wood told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday. “It’s weathered the pandemic extremely well.” Apple said Thursday there are now 1.8 billion devices on the Apple network, referring to products like iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and HomePods. “That’s an astonishing install base, which gives them tremendous momentum,” Wood said, adding that he expects the number to climb past 2 billion toward the end of 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: We love train metaphors.

In a nutshell: The Apple locomotive remains unstoppable and AAPL is currently on sale. – MacDailyNews, October 6, 2021

This locomotive is still picking up speed! – MacDailyNews, August 20, 2021

Apple’s services business is an unstoppable locomotive that, someday, even Mr. Market might fairly value. – MacDailyNews, August 9, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.