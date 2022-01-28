Analyst: Apple is like a ‘freight train at the moment’

According to Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, Apple is on an unstoppable run at the moment, like a mighty locomotive.
“The interesting thing with Apple is it’s like a freight train at the moment,” Wood told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday. “It’s weathered the pandemic extremely well.”
Apple said Thursday there are now 1.8 billion devices on the Apple network, referring to products like iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and HomePods.
“That’s an astonishing install base, which gives them tremendous momentum,” Wood said, adding that he expects the number to climb past 2 billion toward the end of 2022.
MacDailyNews Take: We love train metaphors.
In a nutshell: The Apple locomotive remains unstoppable and AAPL is currently on sale. – MacDailyNews, October 6, 2021
This locomotive is still picking up speed! – MacDailyNews, August 20, 2021
Apple’s services business is an unstoppable locomotive that, someday, even Mr. Market might fairly value. – MacDailyNews, August 9, 2017
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
“Apple’s services business is an unstoppable locomotive that, someday, even Mr. Market might fairly value”
Apple has had its detractors on Wall Street for a decade. Bizarre.
Wall Street likes its cookie cutter metrics. Wall Street would buy up a company losing money hand over fist if the company gave guidance that they cut the loss on half. That’s the metric they see. Many of them simply don’t look at , whatsoever, the deeper factors. If they did they’d see Apple is undervalued.
There are people who don’t like Tim Cook’s politics, but he is above all the leader of arguably the world’s biggest company. And in that role, he has been brilliant. Jobs may have been the creative visionary, but Cook, having had to step into oversized shoes, has more than demonstrated his tremendous ability to make Apple what it is as a commercial powerhouse, especially since coming up with new wow-factor products is becoming more and more difficult unless there are paradigm-shifting scientific breakthroughs with consumer application. He’s also having to deal with increasingly fierce legislative and competitive headwinds. So take a bow, Mr Cook. In my book, you’re a genius at what you are expected to do.
I believe in the next 1-3 years there will a few wow factor products from Apple..
and the scientific break throughs will be of their own making as well.
I’d like to know what constitutes a device in Apple’s 1.8 billion count. My old Apple Watch in my drawer? My previous 5-6 iPhones/iPads/Macs that may still be signed into iCloud and connected to wifi? AirTags? My HomePod? Millions of Apple’s customers easily own a dozen or more devices, the 1.8 billion sounds like marketing fluff. They’re doing great, but I’d be more impressed with knowing that perhaps 100 million customers own 10 or more Apple devices, or 50 million customers buy an average of 4 new devices per year, as a gauge of the “locked-in” user base. Tim kept up the tradition of fudging when asked about the Apple TV+ subscriber count on the earnings call, saying that they don’t release that number just the total subscribers for all products (which might be as little as a $2.99 iCloud sub).
Are you unhappy with how they are performing?
Apple for sure is not going to divulge competitively sensitive/critical information to the world…