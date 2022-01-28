Apple and Skydance’s ‘Luck’ animated film to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 5th

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation this week announced that the widely-anticipated, star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5th.

Apple in early 2021 inked an overall deal with Skydance Animation, which is headed by John Lasseter, for feature films and TV series for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

“Luck” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon,” “Yellow Rose”) will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Also joining is Flula Borg (“Suicide Squad 2,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Trolls World Tour”), who will provide the voice for Jeff the Unicorn, a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world and who dreams of one day being reunited with his one true love, the CEO of Good Luck, the Dragon, voiced by two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda. Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy,” “Vacation Friends,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”) will provide the voice for Marv, the owner of the Flowers & More store where Sam gets her first job, who is upbeat, sharply-dressed, and always ready with an encouraging word for unlucky Sam.

Additional cast members include Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time,” “The Right Stuff,” “The Rite”) who will provide the voice for Gerry, a loyal leprechaun who adores his job working with Bob at Arrivals and Departures in the Land of Good Luck and is the first to volunteer for any task, bringing good cheer wherever he goes. John Ratzenberger (“Cheers,” “Empire Strikes Back,” “A Bridge Too Far”) will provide the voice for Rootie, a bad luck root and the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, who runs The Lucky Shot, the one and only Bad Luck watering hole, where he specializes in free advice. Adelynn Spoon (“Watchmen,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Sweet Magnolias”) will provide the voice for Hazel, Sam’s roommate and best friend at the Summerland Home for Girls, who is five years old and believes that she’ll be adopted by her forever family just as soon as she finds a real lucky penny, which Sam is determined to find for her.

The magical and adventurous animated film is helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peggy Holmes (“The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning”), from an original screenplay written by Kiel Murray (“Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Cars 3,” “Cars”), Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger (“Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Trolls”). John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

“Luck” joins an expanding lineup of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation partnership, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature “Spellbound,” and the animated series “The Search for WondLa,” with several more feature films and television series to be announced. “Luck” follows the recent Apple/Skydance NAACP nomination for Outstanding Animated Short-Form and Annie Awards nomination for Best Music for “Blush,” written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo (“Prep & Landing,” “Big Hero 6”), and composed by Hollywood Music in Media Award winner Joy Ngiaw (“Red,” “Fish Head”), now streaming on Apple TV+.

Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere alongside Apple Original Films including the AFI Award-winning “CODA,” a two-time SAG Award nominated film and the first film with a predominately Deaf cast to receive a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture; Joel Coen’s acclaimed SAG Award-nominated and AFI Award-winning “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; and “Swan Song,” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, all now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Additional Apple Original films premiering soon include upcoming YA adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Sharper,” in partnership with A24, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, and more.

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 199 award wins and 892 nominations in just over two years.

MacDailyNews Take: As we said back when Apple and Skydance inked the deal, “Apple TV+ animated offerings will benefit greatly from Lasseter’s Skydance contributions.”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.