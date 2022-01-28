The value of Warren Buffett’s Apple investment increased by $8 billion in less than a day

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which owns over 5% of outstanding Apple stock, notched more than $8 billion in gains on Friday as Apple stock rose following an all-time quarterly earnings report.
Apple reported December quarter earnings on Thursday, posting nearly $124 billion in sales…
Berkshire Hathaway started accumulating Apple stock in 2016 and now owns 887,136,000 shares of the iPhone maker, or over 5% of Apple’s outstanding stock, according to FactSet data.
Apple issues regular dividends, which Buffett has said is attractive under his investing philosophy.
“I don’t think of Apple as a stock. I think of it as our third business,” Buffett told CNBC in 2020, calling it “probably the best business I know in the world.”
MacDailyNews Take: Only $10 billion more to go to get back to where he was at the start of the month!
