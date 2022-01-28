Pregnant man, pregnant person emoji coming to Apple iPhones

A so-called “pregnant man” emoji and “pregnant person” emoji are coming to Apple iPhones with its latest update, iOS 15.4.
Audrey Conklin for FOXBusiness:
The pregnant emoji aren’t new for some, since they arrived as part of an update that emoji-encyclopedia Emojipedia announced in September 2021. However, Apple’s version of the emoji were released Thursday as part of iOS 15.4 beta — a voluntary system update iPhone users can choose to install.
The push to include everyone in pregnancy has erupted in controversy, with some cultural commentators arguing that the effort to make the biologically specific phenomenon all-inclusive erases factors that make women distinctive from men and even dehumanizes women.
To voice concerns with Apple: (408) 996–1010.
According to health website Healthline.com, people who were born biologically female but identify as men are transgender men who can give birth because they have the reproductive organs necessary to do so — especially those who do not take or have stopped taking testosterone. The same goes for those who identify as non-binary.
MacDailyNews Take: Also already available are unicorn, dragon, and mermaid emoji.
It is, though, perfect for those “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing” / “I just drank so much beer” texts.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
8 Comments
Getting close to selling my APPLE stock.
Just Apple virtue signaling. Giving legitimacy to the lunacy unleashed in our society.
Apple is always determined to be the leader. Now, in the Total Stupidity category, there is Apple. Leading.
Good. A new “I’m happy I ate too much” emoji
I mean, I know I’ll be using that on Thanksgiving.
Effing nutty.
Feel free to identify as anything and demand respect…regardless of any connection to real truth.
Only a bigot (or whatever fits here) would disagree?
Isn’t there already a mental illness emoji?
Yesterday, a number of Instagram-posting-like-juveniles were riled when some were critical of AAPL and called out the dissenters as “Apple Haters.” (These types–mostly liberal–often “settle” disagreements with intolerant and inflexible name-calling so often associated today with race, science and gender).
Will you declare the same now as some are critical of this “believing it will make it true” garbage?