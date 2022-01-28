Apple earns four Producers Guild Awards noms for ‘CODA,’ ‘Come From Away,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Morning Show’

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) today announced that Apple Original films and series have been honored with four nominations for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for films “CODA” and “Come From Away,” and series “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.”

The winners of the Producers Guild Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Apple received the following nominations for the 2022 PGA Awards:

Motion Pictures

• “CODA” – Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

• “Come From Away” – Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Television Programs

• “The Morning Show” – Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

• “Ted Lasso” – Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

In addition to today’s Producers Guild Awards nominations, the globally beloved film “CODA” recently earned two historic SAG Award nominations and became the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Since its global debut, the Apple Original film has also been honored with an AFI Award, as well as nominations for an NAACP Image Award and nine Hollywood Critics Association nominations.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning “Come From Away” recently received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Movie Made for Television.

Momentum continues for the second season of the global hit series “The Morning Show,” which recently received four SAG Award nominations, as well as two Writers Guild Award nominations.

The acclaimed second season of “Ted Lasso” has recently been recognized with three Directors Guild nominations, a Writers Guild Award nomination, five SAG Award nominations, two NAACP Award nominations, nine Critics Choice Award nominations and an AFI Award for Television Program of the Year. Today’s PGA honors for Apple adds to its three previous nominations and one award for “Ted Lasso” in 2021.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 201 wins and 902 nominations, including recent recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

CODA

AFI Award-winning film “CODA” recently made history as the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and is a Sundance sensation, having premiered at the 2021 festival and garnering four awards from the prestigious film festival, including the US Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Come From Away

“Come From Away” is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge. The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

Ted Lasso

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored this year with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three Critics Choice Awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, 2021, and has been renewed for a third season. The complete first and second seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app.

The Morning Show

Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning “The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Seasons one and two of “The Morning Show” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

