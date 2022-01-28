Apple TV+ leads comedies with three Directors Guild Award Television nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards this week announced that Apple TV+ earned three nominations for its Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning global hit series “Ted Lasso,” leading all comedy series nominees. The winners will be announced at the 74th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Apple TV+ received nominations for the 2022 DGA Awards as follows:

• MJ Delaney for “No Weddings and a Funeral” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 10

• Erica Dunton for “Rainbow” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 5

• Sam Jones for “Beard After Hours” – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 9

In addition to today’s DGA Award nominations, the widely acclaimed second season of “Ted Lasso” has recently been recognized with a Writers Guild Award nomination, five SAG Award nominations, two NAACP Award nominations, nine Critics Choice Award nominations, and an AFI Award for Television Program of the Year.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 200 wins and 895 nominations, including recent recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

“Ted Lasso”

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored this year with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three Critics Choice Awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, 2021, and has been renewed for a third season. The complete first and second seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Ted Lasso!”

