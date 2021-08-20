Morgan Stanley: Apple iPhone sales in China are quickening, expect continued strength with ‘iPhone 13’

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says that Apple is seeing huge demand for iPhones in China, ahead of the expected launch of the new “iPhone 13” family expected to be introduced in September.

Rachit Vats for Benzinga:

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, as per estimates by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty.

While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models in China, iPhone 11 sales remain “resilient,” the analyst said.

The jump in July numbers far outpaced China’s own handset vendors, which saw just a 27% increase over the same period.

Apple’s share of the installed base of smartphones in China grew by 90 basis points in July to 20.7%, a 27-month high.

Huberty said the demand indicates iPhone can see continued shipment strength after the launch of the new iPhone 13 model this fall.