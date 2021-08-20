Russia demands Apple, Google ban Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s app

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Apple and Alphabet’s Google ban Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s app from their stores, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Navalny began actively promoting the app after the authorities last month blocked access to his main website and 49 other associated sites and called for blocking social media linked to him.
Roskomnadzor said that the app “is used to promote and implement the activities of extremist organizations.”
MacDailyNews Take: Which might sound like a familiar refrain in some other countries around the world.
Roskomnadzor cited a Russian court ruling that found jailed Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation an extremist organisation and banned it. Navalny’s allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.
MacDailyNews Take: By the way, for those concerned about Apple’s recent announcement that the next version of iOS will install a mass surveillance backdoor into Apple devices, The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EEF) has created a petition to let users speak out.
The EFF petition, which we have signed and recommend that our readers sign as well, reads as follows:
Don’t Scan Our Phones
The “child safety” changes Apple plans to install on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey undermine user privacy, and break the promise of end-to-end encryption.
I urge Apple to reconsider these systems. Continuous scanning of images won’t make kids safer, and may well put more of them in danger. Installing the photo-scanning software on our phones will spur governments around the world to ask for more surveillance and censorship abilities than they already have.
It’s time that sourpuss sit down with the board and make it clear that you sacrifice some sales to integrity now or all sales in the future. Just say FU to Russia.
“the board…and make it clear that you sacrifice some sales to integrity now or all sales in the future.”
I think Apple is at the point (my view), and or, will soon be at the point to make effective such thinking.
There are many instances today, in business, govt, education and others where this “sacrifice” would bring concrete benefit.
Speaking personally, I hunger to see it.
See what you started Tim? You got bent with China. You got woke to idiot millennials plus. You wanted to be with the cool gang of Facebook and Twitter.
Now, China is coming back again for another bite of the apple, pardon the pun, and Russia wants you to censor opposition like is done by woke Social Media and Big Tech does it in the USA, because they know, thanks to Afghanistan lunacy, you can’t go running to that half brain dead schmuck Joe Biden seeking help and recourse.
Tim squeezed that toothpaste out of the tube. There is no putting that toothpaste back in that tube!
I suppose that it is better that wars are fought with products and information then bombs and bullets. But it is still war, and people will still get killed. We need leaders who can speak in complete sentences and understand what is going on.