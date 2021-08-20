Russia demands Apple, Google ban Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s app

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Apple and Alphabet’s Google ban Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s app from their stores, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Navalny began actively promoting the app after the authorities last month blocked access to his main website and 49 other associated sites and called for blocking social media linked to him.

Roskomnadzor said that the app “is used to promote and implement the activities of extremist organizations.”

Roskomnadzor cited a Russian court ruling that found jailed Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation an extremist organisation and banned it. Navalny’s allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.

