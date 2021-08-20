Apple Card wins first ever J.D. Power Award for customer satisfaction

Apple Card, created by Apple, the only card issued by Goldman Sachs, ranked highest among the Midsize Credit Card segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study and received a chart-topping score of 864.

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card segment across all of the surveyed categories, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.

“It is exciting to be recognized with this first J.D. Power win, just two years after introducing Apple Card in 2019 and the first time being included in this study,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay, in a statement. “We designed Apple Card to help our customers lead healthier financial lives, so it’s incredibly meaningful to see that our customers are valuing this. Being recognized as the leader in this category this year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this product, service, and support with our award-winning issuer as Apple Card expands to more and more customers across the U.S.”

“Nothing energizes us more than the affirmation that we are providing a simple, transparent product that delivers value and that customers love,” said Harit Talwar, Goldman Sachs’s chairman of Consumer Business, in a statement. “Creating this experience with Apple has been incredibly rewarding, and we are committed to continuing to deliver best-in-class service to our customers. It takes a village, and I am grateful to my colleagues at Goldman Sachs, the teams at Apple, and all of our partners who have helped us be No. 1 in customer satisfaction in the U.S. credit card industry.”

Apple Card disrupted the credit card industry when it launched in 2019 as the first credit card designed for iPhone. Built with customers’ financial health in mind, Apple Card is a no-fee credit card that provides customers with a secure and seamless way to manage their finances right from Apple Wallet on iPhone.2 Apple Card also offers Daily Cash rewards when customers spend online or in-store, including 3 percent Daily Cash back on purchases made directly with Apple and select merchants with Apple Pay, and 2 percent on purchases through Apple Pay.

Earlier this year, Apple expanded the great benefits of Apple Card with the introduction of Apple Card Family, which allows Apple Card customers to share an Apple Card account with their Family Sharing group and build healthy financial habits together. With Apple Card Family, two individuals 18 years or older can become co-owners of the same account, providing the opportunity for both to build credit history together, get the flexibility of a combined limit, provide transparency into each other’s spending, share the responsibility of making payments, and deliver the convenience of a single monthly bill to pay. Additionally, with Apple Card Family, customers can share their Apple Card account with up to five participants, including children 13 years or older, who can learn how to spend responsibly and earn their own Daily Cash on their own purchases, while giving co-owners transparency and control over their spending. Participants over the age of 18 can also opt in to credit reporting so they can begin to build credit history.

MacDailyNews Take: More info about Apple Card here.