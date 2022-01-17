Apple honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the company website’s homepage with the following quote:
I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook quoted MLK via his Twitter account, “Sixty years ago, Dr. King called on all of us to make a career of humanity. ‘You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and the markets are closed. As usual on such trading holidays, we will have limited posting today.
If this were anything but virtue signaling, I’d say bravo. It isn’t. They cannot simultaneously support King and BLM, who have very vocally denounced King. Very sad for that mentality to create cynicism such as this, but Apple are hypocrites, and they are indeed a corporation, not a person, and certainly not your ‘friend’.
Apple hates MLK because he detested judgements based “on the color of one’s skin”. Apple has given hundreds of millions of dollars to the racist, white hating BLM, which is a communist group that seeks to sow dissent and destruction. Apple might as well just be a criminal enterprise, it is so committed to destroying all things that are good. Like, MLKs dream of a society that was blind to color.