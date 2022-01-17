Apple honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the company website’s homepage with the following quote:

I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook quoted MLK via his Twitter account, “Sixty years ago, Dr. King called on all of us to make a career of humanity. ‘You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and the markets are closed. As usual on such trading holidays, we will have limited posting today.