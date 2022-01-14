Netflix hikes subscription prices in U.S. and Canada

Netflix is hiking the price of its monthly subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. The new monthly rates will be effective immediately for new subscribers beginning on Friday. Existing subscribers see the price increases phased in over the coming weeks, depending on their billing cycle. Current subscribers will receive an email and in-app notification 30 days in advance of when the new subscription prices will take effect.

J. Clara Chan for The Hollywood Reporter:

In the U.S., subscribers to Netflix’s basic plan, which allows for one stream on one screen at a time and does not have HD streaming, will now be charged $9.99 a month, up from $8.99. Standard plans — which allow for users to stream on two screens at the same time — now cost $15.49 per month, an increase from $13.99, while premium plans have inched up to $19.99 a month [from $17.99]. Canadian subscribers will also be facing price increases, though the basic plan will remain the same price at this time. Standard plans in Canada will now cost $16.49 CAD and premium plans will cost $20.99 CAD. Netflix last hiked up its prices in Oct. 2020 by $1 to $2, depending on the subscription tier.

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, price hikes. Welcome to the roaring twenties (of a sort), we guess!

