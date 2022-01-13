Analyst: Apple will set new all-time holiday quarter earnings record despite supply issues

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee expects Apple to beat the analysts’ consensus when it reports revenue, and set a new all-time holiday quarter record, despite facing supply chain constraints.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Chatterjee outlined his predictions for Apple’s Q1 2022, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2021. Despite Apple not giving guidance on the quarter at all, Chatterjee expects Apple to beat Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter, and shatter all of the company’s records in the process.

Chatterjee is predicting that Apple will report revenue of $119 billion, destroying last year’s holiday quarter record of $111.4 billion.

The biggest upgrade to the earnings cycle, Chatterjee says, will be March quarter revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. He believes it will include guidance for above seasonal iPhone revenue because Apple will achieve inventory balance later than in previous years and supply chain conditions will improve…

The analyst maintains his 12-month Apple price target of $210.