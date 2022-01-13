New Apple tvOS app allows studios to preview content on Apple TV ahead of release

Apple this week released a new tvOS app on the App Store called “Apple Partner Media Review” which allows studios review their video content on an Apple TV prior to release. It’s a quality control app, not on meant for regular users.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

As briefly described by the company on the app’s page, Apple Partner Media Review was created with studios and encoding houses in mind. The app basically lets providers of movies and TV shows check their content with all the details directly on Apple TV prior to publication. One of the key features of the app includes approving or rejecting HDR content and iTunes Extras for movies to be released on the iTunes Store (which is now integrated into the Apple TV app).

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s App Store description: “Apple Partner Media Review allows studios and encoding houses to review their video content on an Apple TV prior to publication. A provider can easily browse through their media library and play the content directly in the app. The provider can either approve or reject HDR and iTunes Extras content in the app. Use of app requires an iTunes Connect ID with appropriate role access.” More info here.

