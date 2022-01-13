Apple South Korea sales surge 24% to $5.97 billion in 2021

Apple South Korea’s sales jumped 24 percent on-year to hit 7.1 trillion won (US$5.97 billion) last year, according to its audit report filings now required by under the amended Act on External Audit of Stock Companies in the country.

Yonhap:

The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. — Apple Korea Ltd.– logged 7.1 trillion won (US$5.97 billion) in sales from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30 last year…

Net income for the cited period stood at 124.3 billion won, down slightly from a net profit of 127.4 billion won the previous year.

The company’s operating profit dropped 13.3 percent on-year to 111.49 billion won over the cited period.

This marked the first time Apple South Korea has released its audit report since the unit converted into a limited company in 2009.