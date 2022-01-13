Apple South Korea sales surge 24% to $5.97 billion in 2021

Apple South Korea’s sales jumped 24 percent on-year to hit 7.1 trillion won (US$5.97 billion) last year, according to its audit report filings now required by under the amended Act on External Audit of Stock Companies in the country.
Net income for the cited period stood at 124.3 billion won, down slightly from a net profit of 127.4 billion won the previous year.
The company’s operating profit dropped 13.3 percent on-year to 111.49 billion won over the cited period.
This marked the first time Apple South Korea has released its audit report since the unit converted into a limited company in 2009.
MacDailyNews Take: Not a bad take from The Republic of Samsung!
This is a great news for Apple could be a good catalyst for next earning reports. Usually Koreans are very patriotic who only supported domestic products.