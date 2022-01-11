Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series for his work in “Ted Lasso” this week.

Addi Weakley for KSHB:

This is now the second year in a row the Overland Park [Kansas] native has won the award.

“Ted Lasso” was nominated for four awards, just one behind “Succession” with five nominations.

Entertainment outlets report the third season of the show is set to begin filming at the end of January and will premiere this summer.

“Ted Lasso” can be viewed on Apple TV+.